NDI: 72% of Georgians in favour of Becoming EU Member, 18% Against

The National Democratic Institute released the results of a poll conducted from November 4 - December 4, asking 3,141 adults their opinion on Georgian membership in the EU.

According to the poll, support for the European Union (EU) and NATO remain high, with 72 percent of Georgians approving the country’s goal to join the EU and 61 percent to joining NATO. Exceptions remain in ethnic minority settlements in which less than half support these goals. Age is also a factor, with support ratings more than 13 percent higher among 18-35 year olds than amongst the 56+ category.

18 percent of respondents said that they were against the idea of Georgian membership in the European Union. In June of 2016, this indicator was 16 percent, whereas in March 2016 - 14 percent.

When asked what should be Georgia’s foreign policy, 12 percent of respondents answered “pro-Western”. 54 percent thinks it should be “pro-Western, however we should maintain good relations with Russia”. 18 percent thinks that it should be “Pro-Russian, however we should maintain good relations with both the EU and NATO”. 9% thinks that Georgia’s foreign policy should be pro-Russian.

In addition to that, 53 percent of respondents feel that “Georgia will benefit more from Euro-Atlantic Integration”, whereas 31 percent felt that “Georgia will benefit more from abandoning Euro-Atlantic integration in favor of better relations with Russia”.

The average margin of error is +/- 1.8 percent. NDI’s survey work was funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).