Georgian economy

2016 Exports Lowest in Five Years

ფოტო: brianchristner.io

In 2016, $2.1 billion in goods was exported from Georgia, which is less than exports for 2011- 2015. Compared to 2015, 4 percent less was exported in 2016.

On January 16, Geostat published data on foreign trade, according to which import has also fallen, not including Hepatitis C medications.

Imports in 2016 valued $9.8 billion. However, this indicator is slanted because it includes the import of Hepatitis C medications received by grant. Without the import of Hep. C medications, total imports were valued at 7.2 billion USD, which is 6.5 percent compared to last year. This indicator is also less than indicators from 2014, 2013 and 2012.

