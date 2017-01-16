President: Gazprom Deal will Damage Political and Economic Interests of Georgia

“By signing this agreement the energy sector will be badly affected. The political and economic interests of Georgian have been damaged.”, said the President’s Spokesperson, Eka Mishveladze referring to the Gazprom deal.

“We ended up in an even worse situation, which could cause many problems. The President of Georgia encourages the Parliament of Georgia to implement constitutional responsibility and increase the observatory function. And also propose a plan of minimizing the potential risks and dangers.”

On January 11, Georgian Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze confirmed that Georgia will switch to a financial compensation plan with Gazprom in exchange for allowing the transport of Russian natural gas into Armenia as of 2018.

Gazprom Export issued an official statement on January 13, claiming conditions under which the deal had been concluded were optimal for both sides.

The coalition of 23 NGOs, Coalition for Euro-Atlantic Georgia”, issued an official statement, noting that it is of utmost importance to make the new agreement public. A demonstration against Gazprom will be held at the Chancellery Building of the Government, led by platform “Defend Liberty” on January 18 at 20:00.

Gazrprom offered a similar deal last year in 2016. However, the direction of the negotiations changed in March 2016 when Kaladze and the President of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev, signed a contract increasing the amount of Azerbaijani gas to be delivered to Georgia. Under the current deal, 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas are annually piped through Georgia to Armenia. Of that, .3 billion is received by Georgia free of charge.