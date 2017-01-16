NDI: 32% Say Priests’ Political Views Important Factor When Voting

The National Democratic Institute published the second, political section of its poll results on January 18.

This section touched on issues of the 2016 Parliamentary Elections, which according to the majority of the respondents, took place in a safe and well-ordered environment.

39 percent of respondents said that economic policies of the parties were taken into account when voting. For 16 percent it was healthcare and for 10 percent the party’s positions on national security.

In addition to that, the majority (62 percent) of respondents who went to the elections claimed that they had made up their minds before the start of the election campaigns.

32 percent of respondents said that priest’s political opinions were an important factor when making decisions. 30 percent considered the political views of famous people to be an important factor and 21 percent said they were influenced by their coworkers or employers.

The primary reason for voting for 68 percent of respondents was “civic duty.” Of Georgian Dream supporters, only 11 percent said they voted to support the party and 8 percent to support the government, while 71 percent stated they voted out of civic duty.

Attachment to individual majoritarian candidates did not appear particularly strong either, when only a few weeks after the election, one-third of voters could not correctly name their majoritarian MP.

“A fascinating finding from this poll is that unlike in many countries where the primary motivation for voting is to either keep or change the government – and express support for a political party, mandate, or ideology – in Georgia it appears that voters were primarily motivated by obligation for participation rather than strong favorability toward a particular political choice”, said Laura Thornton, NDI Senior Director.

The results reflect data collected from November 4 to December 4 through face-to-face interviews with a nationwide, representative sample of Georgia’s adult population, excluding occupied territories that included 3,141 completed interviews.

NDI’s survey work is funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida). The average margin of error is +/- 1.8 percent.