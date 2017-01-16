Government of Georgia Searching for Investor in 150 MW Wind Power Plant

The Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF) is searching for an investor to construct a 150 MW wind power plant near Zestaponi in Georgia’s western province of Imereti.

The cost of the project is estimated to be about $227 million, which includes the construction and installation of 50 wind turbines.

According to the Georgian Energy Development Fund, the pre-examination of the territory has already taken place. Potential investors will be able to tender bids until February 18.

The first wind turbine in Georgia was installed in Kartli towards the end of 2016. The total capacity of the wind power plant is 20.7 MW, and it includes 6 Vestas wind turbines.

he project cost $24 million and was funded by EBRD.

The plant belongs to the GEDF, which was founded by the Government of Georgia in 2010.