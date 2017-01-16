Remittances to Georgia in 2016 Total $1.15 Billion
Remittances sent to Georgia in 2016 amounted to $1.15 billion, reports the National Bank of Georgia.
In comparison to 2015, this indicator is 6.6 percent higher. The three largest contributors were Russia, the USA and Greece, sending approximately $394.5 million, $127.6 million and $124.5 million respectively
Money transfers from Russia in 2016 compared to 2015 were 8 percent lower. Money transfers from the USA increased by 27 percent; from Israel, by 84 percent.
$194 billion was transferred from Georgia to abroad throughout 2016, which is 13.5 percent higher compared to last year.
Together with export, tourism and direct foreign investments, money transfers are also an important source of foreign currency income in Georgia.
