“No to Gazprom” Demonstration in Front of the Georgian Chancellery

Citizens protested the recently-signed Gazprom deal in front of the chancellery building of the Government of Georgia on January 18.

According to the deal, Georgia will be compensated financially as of 2018 for the transit of natural gas to Armenia, instead of receiving 10% of the total transported product as was customary in past years.

The protesters consider the new deal to be unprofitable for the country and that it serves as a threat to energy security. A coalition of NGOs has already demanded to publicize the details of the deal. The demonstration was organised by the civic platform, Defend Liberty.

On the same day, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze commented that ‘hysteria’ over the Gazprom deal is created by a marginalised and unpopular group.

On January 17, President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili stated that “the Gazprom deal will damage the political and economic interests of Georgia”.