Rukhadze on Gazprom: It Seems that the Government can’t Defend the Interests of Georgia
“International Relations Specialist Giorgi Rukhadze on Kakha Kaladze statement after the Minister of Energy commented that ‘hysteria’ around the Gazprom deal is created by a marginalised and unpopular group.
I can’t say anything but be cynical about the statement of the Minister [of Energy]. That’s when the President, the non-governmental sector, society and political spectre demands more information regarding Gazprom, which is a political weapon of Kremlin. I’m sure that sooner or later the government of Georgia will have to publicize these documents and the fact that the Minister of Energy is trying so hard to hide it creates suspicion that this is approval of the fact that Government of Georgia couldn’t manage to defend the interests of Georgia in relation to Gazprom.”
