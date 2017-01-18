UNM Faction in Parliament to be Lead by Roman Gotsiridze

ფოტო: ტაბულა

The parliamentary faction of the United National Movement will be lead by Roman Gotsiridze. The deputy chairman of the faction will be Salome Samadashvili. Changes will also take place in the political council of the United National Movement, which will have 2 co-chairmen - Zaza Bibilashvili and Nika Melia.

In the aftermath of the UNM split when 21 MPs announced their departure from the party on January 12, the departing MPs created 2 factions in the Georgian parliament - “European Georgia” and “European Georgia for a Better Future”. The chairman of the first faction, “European Georgia”, is Sergo Ratiani, whereas the chairman of the second is Elene Khoshtaria.

The upcoming convention which will have 7000 UNM members and supporters will be held in the Sports Palace on January 20. According to Nino Kalandadze, the chairman and the secretary general of the party will not be selected at the convention. She also added that since Vano Merabishvili has not commented on the UNM split, he will remain Secretary General.

The issue of keeping the chairman position vacant or not was one of the differences of opinion within the party. Many in the party desired Saakashvili’s continued leadership of the party from Ukraine, where he currently resides. Thus, they would like to see the post of party chairman remain vacant for the time-being. Others in the party were urging for change.

On December 24, one of the now former leaders of UNM, Davit Bakradze, also stated that there are several strategic and tactical differences, however, it is unclear to him as to why such aggressive campaigns exist on both sides of the party.

Soon after his release from prison, former mayor of Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava also spoke out about the situation within the party, stating that “the party isn’t divided, but destroyed” and that this is largely the responsibility of Mikheil Saakashvili.