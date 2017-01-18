Georgia Sees Decline in 2016 Exports

Geostat has published preliminary data pertaining to foreign trade for 2016, according to which 5 out of 10 of the largest Georgian exports have been reduced.

According to Geostat, $2.1 billion in goods was exported from Georgia in 2016, which is less than exports for 2011- 2015. Compared to 2015, 4 percent less was exported in 2016.

In 2016 the top export product was copper ore. Its export amounted in $311 million. However, around ⅔ of the product were re-exports.

Out of the top 10 export products, the highest reduction was in nitric fertilizers, by 40 percent. In 2015 the export of nitric fertilizers amounted to $109 million, whereas in 2016 - $65 million. The export of medicines has also reduced by 24 percent. .

Here are the top 10 products that were exported from Georgia this year:

Copper ore - $311 million, 15.1 percent increase Nuts and walnuts - $178 million, 1.2 percent increase Ferroalloys - $169 million, 13 percent reduction Autoexport - $166 million, 7.2 percent reduction Wines - $113 million, 18.4 percent increase Medicines - $107 million, 24 percent reduction Spirits - $91 million, 41 percent increase Gold - $81 million, 30 percent increase Mineral Waters - $79 million, 2 percent reduction Nitric Fertilizers - $65 million, 40 percent reduction

A reduction in the export of mineral waters is connected to the problems of the Russian and Ukrainian markets, to where ⅔ of Georgian mineral waters are exported.

The reduction of automobile exports is connected to Azerbaijan’s market regulations. Georgian auto dealers have been unable to find alternative markets, which has resulted in a sharp reduction of auto export.

Imports in 2016 valued $9.8 billion. However, this indicator is slanted because it includes the import of Hepatitis C medications received by a grant for Georgia’s Hepatitis Elimination Program.

Without the import of Hep. C medications, total imports were valued at 7.2 billion USD, which is 6.5 percent compared to last year. This indicator is also less than indicators from 2014, 2013 and 2012.