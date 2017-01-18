UNM Decides to Leave the Seat of Chairman Vacant until Saakashvili's Return

The convention of the United National Movement took place on January 20 at Tbilisi’s Sports Palace. The United National Movement chose a new political council and adopted a resolution regarding Mikheil Saakashvili, according to which the party will not select a new chairman until Saakashvili is back.

“Bearing in mind that Mikheil Saakashvili is politically persecuted by Ivanishvili’s regime, he was stripped off Georgian citizenship by political motives and he has never said no to the position of UNM Chairman, we the members of the United National Movement approve: not to select a chairman of the party before Mikheil Saakashvili gets the chance to return and be fully involved in political processes”, says the resolution.

Mikheil Saakashvili himself delivered a speech and commented on the recent split in the UNM.

“I think we have seen where the real talent, intellect and purity of the party has remained. This convention was organised as others and even better as this was a special moment, when the UNM was struck by Ivanishvili. You’ve seen very well and you can look around and see where the United National Movement is, where the talent is, where the intellect is and where the faith is. This is the response to Ivanishvili for everything that has happened during the last couple of months.”

6870 delegates were registered at the convention. Apart from approving the resolution, the delegates also approved the new political council, the chairman of which will be Nika Melia. Levan Varshalomidze and Zaza Bibilashvili will serve as deputy chairmen.

Members of the Parliament Tinatin Bokuchava, Roman Gotsiridze, Salome Samadashvili, Koba Nakopia and Azer Suleymanov are also on the list of members of the political council. Together with Nika Melia, they’ve already created their faction in the Parliament of Georgia, which will be led by Roman Gotsiridze.

In the aftermath of the UNM split when 21 MPs announced their departure from the party on January 12, the departing MPs created 2 factions in the Georgian parliament - “European Georgia” and “European Georgia for a Better Future”. The chairman of the first faction, “European Georgia”, is Sergo Ratiani, whereas the chairman of the second is Elene Khoshtaria.

The issue of keeping the chairman position vacant or not was one of the differences of opinion within the party. Many in the party desired Saakashvili’s continued leadership of the party from Ukraine, where he currently resides. Thus, they would like to see the post of party chairman remain vacant for the time-being. Others in the party were urging for change.

On December 24, one of the now former leaders of UNM, Davit Bakradze, also stated that there are several strategic and tactical differences, however, it is unclear to him as to why such aggressive campaigns exist on both sides of the party.

Soon after his release from prison, former mayor of Tbilisi, Gigi Ugulava also spoke out about the situation within the party, stating that “the party isn’t divided, but destroyed” and blamed Saakashvili for the schism.