Saakashvili: We will not Be Slashed in the Name of Pseudo-Liberalism

“

Some might find it unfashionable, but the United National Movement is a Georgian aspiration. It represents ambition and a claim of the exceptional Georgian nation to be viewed as special. And indeed, the Georgian nation is an exception. No one should be allowed to slash us in the name of pseudo-liberalism to refute our uniqueness. Our uniqueness lies not in in myths or tales but what has been confirmed by the world -- the exceptional, exclusive and remarkable reforms that have fascinated and continue to fascinate everyone around the globe. I have a personal ambition for Georgia to be exceptional, for Georgia to be better than anyone around it and to be an example of success and progressiveness.

”