Georgia Selects Representative for Eurovision 2017 Song Contest

Georgian singer, Tako Gachechiladze will be presenting Georgia at the annual song competition Eurovision in 2017. The name of the song is “Keep the Faith!”

The finale of the competition for Georgian singers was held on January 20 in Tbilisi Concert Hall. The winner was selected out of 25 contestants by a special jury and spectators.

The 62nd Eurovision concert will be hosted by Kyiv, Ukraine. Semi finals will take place on 9 and 11 May, whereas the final round on May 13, 2017.