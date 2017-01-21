PM on Gazprom Deal: We Can’t Celebrate the Result We’ve Achieved
“Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili on recent Gazprom Deal, according to which Georgia will switch to a financial compensation plan with Gazprom in exchange for allowing the transport of Russian natural gas into Armenia as of 2018.
What we’ve seen during these couple of days is very unfortunate, as Georgia did its best it could during negotiations with Gazprom under current conditions.
We cannot celebrate the result that we have [achieved], as there’s nothing to celebrate about it, and I don’t know who presented it that way. Kakha Kaladze [Energy Minister] definitely didn’t present it that way and that is a pure speculation.”
