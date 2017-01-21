Republican Party Selects New Political Secretary

The Republican Party has chosen Tamar Kordzaia as its new political secretary.

Until the now, the position was formerly held by Davit Berdzenishvili. According to the charter of republican party, the political secretary is the second-in-command after the party chairman.

Tamar Kordzaia worked in the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) for almost 10 years. She has also served as the executive director of the Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics. Throughout her time as a Member of Parliament, she has served in various committees, addressing legal issues and European integration.

Several important changes have taken place in the Republican Party since the 2016 parliamentary elections, such as the departure of several members from the party. The Republican Party was unable to cross the 5 percent threshold during the October 8 elections.

On November 1, party members Vakhtang Khmaladze and Tina Khidasheli have decided to leave the party because of their differing opinions on the future work of the party. On October 29, another member of the Republican party and former chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, Davit Usupashvili, also left the party. He named the same reason for his departure.

The Republican Party of Georgia decided to run independently for the 2016 Parliamentary Elections, and thus left the Georgian Dream coalition. On July 29, two members of the republican party resigned from their government posts: former Defence Minister Tina Khidasheli and former State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, Paata Zakareishvili.