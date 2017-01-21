Manana Kobakhidze Nominated for Seat on Constitutional Court

ფოტო: ტაბულა

The Georgian parliamentary majority has nominated Manana Kobakhidze for a seat on Georgia’s Constitutional Court. The term for four judges on the constitutional court ended last September.

Two judges were appointed by the President of Georgia, one by the Supreme Court of Georgia and a fourth judge is due to be approved by the Georgian Parliament.

“Kobakhidze was one of the main figures in the process of paralyzing the constitutional court and it is a mockery to even consider her for this position”, said member of the parliamentary minority, Otar Kakhidze.

Kakhidze also added that “her [Kobakhidze’s] views are not one of a person who should define human rights and who could defend citizens’ interests in the constitution.”

At a special briefing on July 21, the former Constitutional Court Chairman, Giorgi Papuashvili, announced that judges are being pressured in the form of threats and surveillance.

The Constitutional Court has been at the center of a number of ongoing, high-profile cases over the past year, such as Gigi Ugulava’s trial, the Cables Case and the Rustavi 2 dispute. The international community, diplomatic representatives, and civil society groups have consistently urged the Court to make decisions based on due process and to not to succumb to political pressure.

On October 20th, Zaza Tavadze was elected Chairman of the Constitutional Court after the term of the former chairman, Giorgi Papuashvili, ended on September 30th.