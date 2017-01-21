PACE President: I Welcome Ugulava’s Release

პედრო აგრამუნტი ფოტო: http://www.epp-cd.eu/

The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Pedro Agramunt, has been re-elected. During his opening speech, Agramunt mentioned the release of Nadiya Savchenko and Gigi Ugulava.

“Upon my election as President, I decided to concentrate specifically on this issue. I pushed for the release of Nadiya Savchenko and Giorgi Ugulava and engaged in talks with the Azerbaijani authorities about the liberation of political prisoners. These initiatives, which I was not alone in undertaking, brought results. In Russia and in Georgia, Ms Savchenko and Mr Ugulava were released and in Azerbaijan a considerable number of civil society activists and journalists were also released and I welcomed this development”, stated Pedro Agramunt.

During his opening speech he also talked about future plans, existing challenges and potential solutions

Former Mayor of Tbilisi Gigi Ugulava was released from prison on January 6.

Ugulava and his lawyers had argued that articles on embezzlement, appropriation and abuse of power can be easily interpreted and used in an unconstitutional manner. They argued that these offenses are not legally well-defined and leave room for broad interpretation.