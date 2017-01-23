MPs of European Georgia meet with Head of European People’s Party

ფოტო: EPP

The President of the European People’s Party, Joseph Daul, met with members of the European Georgia faction of the Georgian Parliament, which consists of MPs who left the United National Movement on January 12.

"David Bakradze, Giga Bokeria, Gigi Ugulava and Gigi Tsereteli came today to present their new political project to me, "European Georgia". I was particularly pleased to see Gigi Ugulava, the former mayor of Tbilisi, who was recently released after 2.5 years spent in prison. My thoughts go to other political prisoners still imprisoned in Georgia and I call on PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili for their immediate release", Joseph Daul.

In the aftermath of the UNM split when 21 MPs announced their departure from the party on January 12, the departing MPs will create 2 factions in the Georgian parliament - “European Georgia” and “European Georgia for a Better Future”.

The chairman of the first faction, “European Georgia”, will be Sergo Ratiani, whereas the chairman of the second will be Elene Khoshtaria.

The 6 MPs who decided to remain in the United National Movement have formed a separate faction in the Parliament of Georgia, which has already been approved by the parliamentary bureau. The third new faction will be lead by Roman Gotsiridze, its members will include: Nika Melia, Tinatin Bokuchava, Salome Samadashvili, Koba Nakopia and Azer Suleymanov.