Council of Europe Rejects Georgian Judge Nominees for ECHR

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has rejected all three candidates suggested by the Georgian government for seats on the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Georgia will now have to redo the selection process and propose new candidates.

Member of the parliamentary minority Otar Kakhidze says that the reason behind this decision was the lack of organization and oversight during the selection process on the Georgian side.

“All three candidates were rejected by the Council of Europe. The reason behind this was a lack of oversight and organization during the selection process. This is proof of the incompetency of our government and specifically of our Justice Minister, Tea Tsulukiani, as she was the chairperson of the selection committee. This commission was entirely non- transparent”, Kakhidze commented

Eva Gotsiridze, Aleksandre Baramidze and Giorgi Badashvili were the three candidates put forward for spots on the European Court of Human Rights.

1 member of the European Council supported their candidacy, 5 opposed.

The term of current ECHR Georgian judge Nona Tsotsoria ends in January.

Forty seven candidates expressed an interest in the position. 13 candidates were sufficiently fluent in one of the ECHR’s working languages and passed an interview with a government commission. Commission members included representatives from the executive and legislative bodies, the Chairman of Lawyers’ Association, the Human Rights Ombudsman of Georgia, the Deputy Prosecutor General, academics and NGO representatives.

The parliamentary minority and the non-governmental sector did not support the selected candidates.

The candidacy of Eva Gotsiridze was especially criticized by opposition and NGOs, because of her support for the attempted government takeover of broadcaster Rustavi 2 in 2015. Gotsiridze previously worked in the judicial system under the Shevardnadze government.

Gotsiridze argued that the ruling did not violate the freedom of expression and miscited a case from the ECHR to support the ruling. On live television, she falsely represented the Hrico vs. Slovakia case which was fought in the ECHR in 2004.