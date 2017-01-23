Car Accident Fatalities on the Rise in Georgia Since 2010

ფოტო: Getty Images

Out of 5000 car accidents in the first three quarters of 2016, 12.3 percent ended in fatalities, resulting in the deaths of 409 people, reports Geostat.

In comparison to recent years, 2016 was the most fatal for victims of car accidents.

Fatal consequences in car accidents have risen in comparison to previous years:

2016 - out of 5035 accidents, 12.3% ended in fatalities (9 months)

2015 - out of 6432 accidents, 10.7% ended in fatalities

2014 - out of 5992 accidents, 11.7% ended in fatalities

2013 - out of 5510 accidents, 10.7% ended in fatalities

2012 - out of 5539 accidents, 8.8% ended in fatalities

2011 - out of 4486 accidents, 8.5% ended in fatalities

2010 - out of 5099 accidents, 7.4% ended in fatalities