Bidzina Ivanishvili Sells His Paintings For $122 Million
Former Prime Minister of Georgia and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili has sold three paintings worth 112 million USD, including works of Picasso, Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon.
Picasso’s Man with a Pipe
- Sold for $18.4 million
- Bought for $11.8 million in 2007
Ivanishvili bought Picasso’s man with a Pipe in 2007 and its replica was located in his business center for years.
Willem de Kooning’s Untitled XXV
- Sold for $66.3 million
- Bought for $27.1 million in 2006
The painting was primarily estimated to be worth $40 million USD but was eventually sold for $19 million more to an anonymous buyer.
Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon
- Lucian Freud’s work “Ib and her Husband” was sold for $24 million
- Francis Bacon’s work “lying Figure with Hypodermic Syringe” was sold for $27.1 million
Bidzina Ivanishvili is the owner of the largest private collection of art in Georgia. There is no exact information pertaining to the total value of all the paintings he owns. However, the estimated sum is more than $900 million. None of these paintings or sculptures are included in Ivanishvili’s property declarations.
In 2006, Ivanishvili paid $95 million for Picasso’s famous painting, “Dora Maar with Cat”. At the time, it was the largest bid for a painting seen at an auction.
ახალი ვიდეო მეტი ვიდეოინტერვიუ გიგა ბოკერიასთან
- ე.წ. ქურდული სამყარო ე.წ. ქურდი მიკროავტობუსის მძღოლს ფულს სძალავდა სიგარეტის უაქციზოდ გასაღება საგამოძიებო სამსახურმა უაქციზო სიგარეტი ამოიღო
- გიორგი ცერცვაძის დაკავება ქუცნაშვილი ცერცვაძეზე ტაბულას: თუ ძალიან გაინტერესებს, დაინტერესდი და იმუშავე ევროვიზია 2017 ევროვიზია 2017-ზე საქართველოს თაკო გაჩეჩილაძე წარადგენს
- გაზპრომთან მოლაპარაკებები კანცელარიასთან გაზპრომთან მთავრობის მოლაპარაკებები გააპროტესტეს მოლაპარაკებები გაზპრომთან ვოლსკი Gazprom-ზე: 100%-იანი სწორი ნაბიჯები იქნა გადადგმული
კომენტარები