Bidzina Ivanishvili Sells His Paintings For $122 Million

ფოტო: George Nebieridze / BuzzFeed

Former Prime Minister of Georgia and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili has sold three paintings worth 112 million USD, including works of Picasso, Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon.

Picasso’s Man with a Pipe

კაცი ჩიბუხით - პაბლო პიკასო, ივანიშვილის ბიზნესცენტრში Photo: forbes.ru

Sold for $18.4 million

Bought for $11.8 million in 2007

Ivanishvili bought Picasso’s man with a Pipe in 2007 and its replica was located in his business center for years.

Willem de Kooning’s Untitled XXV

ივანიშვილი და უილიამ დე კუნინგის ტილო Photo: nyoobserver.com

Sold for $66.3 million

Bought for $27.1 million in 2006

The painting was primarily estimated to be worth $40 million USD but was eventually sold for $19 million more to an anonymous buyer.

Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon

ლუსიან ფროიდი - იბი და მისი ქმარი Photo: forbes.ru

Lucian Freud’s work “Ib and her Husband” was sold for $24 million

Francis Bacon’s work “lying Figure with Hypodermic Syringe” was sold for $27.1 million

Bidzina Ivanishvili is the owner of the largest private collection of art in Georgia. There is no exact information pertaining to the total value of all the paintings he owns. However, the estimated sum is more than $900 million. None of these paintings or sculptures are included in Ivanishvili’s property declarations.

In 2006, Ivanishvili paid $95 million for Picasso’s famous painting, “Dora Maar with Cat”. At the time, it was the largest bid for a painting seen at an auction.