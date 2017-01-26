Constitutional Commission Discusses Election System Reform

ფოტო: საქართველოს პარლამენტი

The Constitutional Commission has begun discussing potential change to the electoral system, which would entail a switch from the current majoritarian to a regional-proportional system.

Georgia has a mixed electoral system. At the polling station, citizens cast one vote for a majoritarian candidate running in their district, and a second vote for a national party list. Seventy-seven seats in the parliament are distributed amongst the parties according to the proportion of list votes they receive. Parties must pass a minimum threshold of 5% of the vote in order to win seats in the parliament.

If none of the candidates for single mandate seats manage to pass the 50% threshold then a runoff vote is held between the two candidates who won the most votes. Seventy-three out of the 150 seats of the parliament are filled in this way.

The MP of ruling party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, wants the change, however he says that many in the party have the opposite opinion: “there’s a big controversy over this matter not just in the ruling party, but also in society. If we’re not going to have the majoritarian system anymore, then we should use the model of some other country. . .If we switch from majoritarian system to proportional, than we should have the guarantee that it won’t cause crisis and uncertainty”.

Member of faction “European Georgia”, Zurab Tchiaberashvili thinks that due to the existing system, Georgian Dream gained a constitutional majority in the Parliament of Georgia when the “Georgian people haven’t granted them this mandate.”

The majority of non-governmental organizations also is in favour of abolishing the majoritarian system.

“In 2015 there was a consensus between 14 political parties and 8 NGOs, and also between experts that this system should be changed. We support the system according to which 75 mandates will be assigned proportionally and the other 75 regional-proportionally”, says the executive director of International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), Mikheil Benidze.

United National Movement, Free Democrats, Democratic Movement, Labour Party and members of parliamentary minority also support the regional-proportional system.

Moreover, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili is also in favour of change.

The Georgian Dream have delayed plans to abolish the single mandate system till 2020, despite strong criticism of the system by the president, opposition parties, local and international organisations which have said that the system does not ensure a proportional distribution of votes.