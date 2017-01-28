Second Infantry Brigade Returns from Afghanistan without Losses

ფოტო: საქართველოს თავდაცვის სამინისტრო

Secnd Infantry brigade has returned to Georgia without any losses from Aghanistan.

Soldiers were welcomed at the airport by Chief of General Staff and Brigadier-General Vladimer Chachibaia, Minister of Defence Levan Izoria and German Ambassador Heike Raine Paich, amongst others.

Germany thanked Georgian soldiers on November 10 for their assistance after the German consulate in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif was stormed by gunmen. Georgian soldiers, serving as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission of Afghanistan, helped to repel the attack.

Soldiers of the 2nd infantry brigade have now been replaced by the 1st infantry brigade according to the rotation rule.

The Georgian military is serving in Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission. Georgia is often described as NATO’s star student. At the 2008 Bucharest Summit, Georgia was promised NATO membership.

After the 2014 Wales Summit Georgia received a substantial package for a training center in order to prepare for membership.

The Warsaw Summit in July of 2016 reiterated Georgia’s potential to be a NATO member and that the Membership Action Plan continues to be an integral part of that process. NATO recognizes the progress Georgia has achieved on its path to integration and has promised continued support to Georgia’s defense capabilities.