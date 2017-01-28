Members of European Georgia Meet with Diplomatic Corps

Members of the parliamentary faction European Georgia met with diplomatic corps on January 30. As stated by former Tbilisi mayor Gigi Ugulava, the main topics of discussion were domestic politics, media freedom and the future of the party.

In addition to the above, “Rustavi 2 Case and of course the future plans of the party - how the party sees [their] perspectives in local elections and other long-term perspectives” were also discussed.

Gigi Ugulava also stated that “European Georgia” will also remain in the name of the party itself and that the convention of new party will most probably be held in May or April.

“Euopean Georgia” will also be included in the name of the party. . .We had a meeting with the heads of European People’s Party recently and we’re planning to become part of it, as our party is right-centrist and that’s why it belongs to the family which is EPP”, stated Ugulava.

Ugulava also added that the party will do its best to “have representatives in all cities for local elections, as today the European Georgia is the only and strongest alternative to Georgian Dream, which has the opportunity to appeal to different types of voters in society”.

The presentation of the political party will be held today at 15:00.

In the aftermath of the UNM split when 21 MPs announced their departure from the party on January 12, the departing MPs created 2 factions in the Georgian Parliament - “European Georgia” and “European Georgia for a Better Future”.

The chairman of the first faction, “European Georgia”, is Sergo Ratiani, whereas the chairman of the second is Elene Khoshtaria.

The 6 MPs who decided to remain in the United National Movement have formed a separate faction in the Parliament of Georgia, which has already been approved by the parliamentary bureau.