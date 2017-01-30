Economic Growth in 2016 – 2.2% Less than Planned by Budget

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Georgia’s economy grew by 2.2 percent in 2016, according to Geostat.

After an adjustment to the budget in December, the budget was put together with a forecast of 2.7 percent growth in GDP for 2016.

In December, the economic growth indicator was 0.3%.

Before the adjustment, economic growth was expected to hit 3 percent. However, towards the end of the year, it became obvious to many that this prediction was not realistic.

4 percent growth is expected in 2017. The forecast of the World Bank is even higher at 5.2 percent. Minister of Economy Dimitri Kumsishvili stated that the forecast is realistic and he would be happy if it comes true.

In November economic growth was 2%. According to Geostat’s data, the most active economic growth period was in the second quarter of the year, when growth reached 3%. The least active economic growth period was in the third quarter of the year - 2.2%.

Economic growth since 2010 has been on average 6.1%. However, the pace of growth has been slowing since 2013 when instead of 6% growth has slowed to 3.3%.

In 2014, the government planned to reach a 5% economic growth rate. However, it achieved 0.4% less than that. Economic growth was 2.8% in 2015 which was 0.8% higher than planned by the government