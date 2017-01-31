Mayor: Children’s World Shopkeepers to be Offered Alternative Commercial Space

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Children’s World Trade Center was destroyed by a raging fire in the early morning of January 30. 18,000 square meters were affected in the course of 4 hours, including nearby warehouses and shops.

Tbilisi Mayor Davit Narmania made a statement that the case should be investigated and that the shopkeepers whose goods survived the blaze will be offered alternative commercial venues. According to Narmania, they may also receive rent-free commercial property for the first 3-6 months.

On the same day, Narmania addressed commercial banks and asked them to prolong the credit dates for those whose property was damaged.

According to the director of “Children’s World”, the exact extent of the damage is still unknown. The administration is cooperating with all the responsible authorities to estimate the damage.

The reason for the breakout of the fire is still unknown. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has already opened an investigation and is looking into the purposeful destruction of the commercial center.

In the video below you can see how 31 firefighter brigades attempted to put out the fire.