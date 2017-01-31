President Margvelashvili Condemns Gazprom Deal for Clumsy Management

The recently signed Gazprom deal with Russian could have been better managed, says Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

The president thinks that main questions such as “why was the country’s position [in the deal] so significantly weakened?” should be answered.

The president’s spokesperson Eka Mishveladze said at a press conference today that “answering these questions should be firstly in the interests of the parliament. . .however, we haven’t heard from the parliament on how risks and dangers will be avoided in future”.

The Gazprom deal involves Georgia switching to a financial compensation plan with Gazprom in exchange for allowing the transport of Russian natural gas into Armenia as of 2018, instead of receiving 10% of all Russian gas transported through Georgia.

Gazrprom offered a similar deal last year in 2016. However, the direction of the negotiations changed in March 2016 when Kaladze and the President of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev, signed a contract increasing the amount of Azerbaijani gas to be delivered to Georgia. Under the current deal, 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas are annually piped through Georgia to Armenia. Of that, 0.3 billion is received by Georgia free of charge.

he coalition of 23 NGOs, Coalition for Euro-Atlantic Georgia”, issued an official statement, noting that it is of utmost importance to make the new agreement public. A demonstration against Gazprom will be held at the Chancellery Building of the Government, led by platform “Defend Liberty” on January 18 at 20:00.