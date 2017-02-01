10 New Buses to Start Operating on the Tbilisi Airport Line

ფოტო: თბილისის მერია

Starting from February 2nd, 10 new buses will start running on the No.37 route, which goes from Station Square to Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport. According to Tbilisi City Hall, the buses will operate during night hours as well.

Between 23:00 and 07:00 the bus will go to the airport once every 90 minutes. It will cost 0.5 GEL per ticket. The regular discounts which are offered to various types of passengers will apply.

“This is a very important route, which serves for not only our citizens, but also our tourists,” stated Tbilisi mayor Davit Narmania. “Soon visitors to our capital will be able to purchase “Metromoney” cards at the airport. With those cards they will be able to pay for the bus ride, and using this new municipal transport service will be more comfortable for them, “ he said.

According to Mayor Narmania, in the next round of added transport services, buses will be added on the No.14 Route going from Didi Dighomi to Baratashvili street.

This latest addition of buses is part of the renewal of Tbilisi’s autopark services, which is financed and technically supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The loan from the EBRD was worth 27 million euros. The Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5) supplied a loan of seven million euros for the project.

Thus far, there are 25 new buses by MAN Truck and Bus AG company are operating in Tbilisi, on the No.51 and No.61 routes.

By the end of February, a total of 143 buses will have been added to the public transport infrastructure of the city.