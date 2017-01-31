Media Holding Imedi Purchases 100% of GDS TV’s Shares

ფოტო: იმედი

The Georgian Media Production Group, which owns Media Holding Imedi, bought 100% of the shares of TV company GDS. GDS is owned by Bera Ivanishvili, the son of former Prime Minister and founder of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili. The deal was registered in the National Agency of Public Registry on January 28, 2017.

The agreement says that the price of the purchase will be negotiated during the next seven months.

The owner of Georgian Media Production Group is Ina Gudavadze.

In addition to GDS, Imedi Media Holding also plans to purchase the full control package of Maestro TV. According to an official statement from Imedi Media Holding on December 27, 2016, the negotiations regarding Maestro TV have already been completed.

Imedi has already purchased all commercial time on both GDS and on Maestro, which means that the companies already have common commercial interests.

During the 2016 parliamentary elections, the three TV companies carried out the same exit polls.