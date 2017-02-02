Russian Soldiers Detain two Women along the ABL

The border police of Russia have detained two women civilians from Tbilisi at the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) between de-facto South Ossetia and Georgia. They were detained near the village of Atotsi.

The incident has been confirmed by the State Security Service, which stated that the hotline is already operative and that they’ve informed the European Union’s Monitoring Mission (EUMM).

The women were detained for allegedly crossing the occupation line.

This is not the first case of such an incident occurring. On November 27, 2016, Russian border police detained 18-year-old Mikheil Khubulashvili, from Gori municipality.

On October 24, Russian soldiers detained civilian Ilia Takadze from the village of Kirbaly; and on September 12, 60-year-old shepard Valiko Khizanishvili was kidnapped from the occupation line by Russian soldiers.

Earlier in the summer, a father and son were also taken into custody for allegedly illegally crossing the occupation line.

In 2016, Minister for Reconciliation Paata Zakareishvili commented on the detention and release of civilians at the Administrative Boundary Line, stating that “during the reign of the last government, those detained would not be released for months. Now they are released in two or three days.” Zakareishvili claimed that the current government's handling of this issue is far more efficient.