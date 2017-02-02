Hahn: EP’s Decision on Visa Liberalization Shows that EU Delivers

ფოტო: Open Days - European Week of Cities and Regions

On his Twitter page, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn commented on the European Parliament’s decision on February 2nd to grant Georgian’s visa free travel. According to Hahn, this decision proves that the EU keeps up with it’s promises.

“Good news for Georgian citizens: today’s adoption of Gabriel Mariya’s visa liberalization report by European Parliament Plenary shows that EU delivers,” he tweeted.

Johannes Hahn added that the EU Council will continue with the necessary procedures:

“Confident that EU Council will follow suit, so that Georgian citizens can enjoy well-deserved benefits of visafree travel soon.”

At the plenary session on February 2, members of the European Parliament decided to grant Georgians visa free travel to the Schengen Area. With 553 votes in favour, 66 against, and 28 abstentions, the voting on visa liberalization has come to an end.

Georgian citizens will be able to travel to the Schengen Area without a visa. They will be able to travel to 22 member state countries of the European Union and four non-EU member states for 90 days in a 180-day period.