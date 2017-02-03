President: Abkhaz and Ossetian Compatriots will also Benefit from Visa Free Travel

გიორგი მარგველაშვილი ფოტო: პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაცია

President Giorgi Margvelashvili issued an official statement regarding the European Parliament’s decision on February 2 to grant Georgian citizens visa free travel regime.

President Margvelashvili stated: “I congratulate granting visa free travel to Georgian citizens, Abkhaz, and Ossetian compatriots, who will benefit from this decision.”

President Margvelashvili added that in result of this decision, citizens of Georgia will play an important role in Europe, just as Europeans are playing an important role in Georgians’ reality.

At a plenary session on February 2, members of the European Parliament decided to grant Georgians visa free travel to the Schengen Area. With 553 votes in favour, 66 against, and 28 abstentions, the voting on visa liberalization has come to an end.

Georgian citizens will be able to travel to the Schengen Area without a visa. They will be able to travel to 22 member state countries of the European Union and four non-EU member states for 90 days in a 180-day period.