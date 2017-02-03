Patriarchate of Georgia Comments on Visa Liberalization

საქართველოს საპატრიარქო

The Patriarchate of Georgia issued an official statement regarding the European Parliament’s decision on February 2 to grant Georgian citizens a visa free travel regime to the Schengen Area.

“We are happy that Georgian citizens will be granted visa free travel in the EU. This is an example of appreciation of our country. But at the same it is a sort of exam as well,” the statement reads.

The Patriarchate’s statement continues to say that people should feel the responsibility to represent themselves honourably in the Eurozone, as “our every action reflects not solely on our human nature, but also on our homeland.”

“Our duty is not just to adapt and use the value of this environment, but also to contribute to its development; this will be possible if we share our culture, history and traditions to Europe.

There is a large field and we should make smart decisions.

We are congratulating everyone on this occasion and we are praying to God to give us firmness of faith, peace, and well-being,” reads the statement.

On November 16, a delegation from the Patriarchate of Georgia paid an official visit to officials in Brussels. In the official statement from the visit, the Patriarchate said that it had wrong assumptions regarding certain aspects of NATO and EU policies.

At a plenary session on February 2, members of the European Parliament decided to grant Georgians visa free travel to the Schengen Area. With 553 votes in favour, 66 against, and 28 abstentions, the voting on visa liberalization has come to an end.

Georgian citizens will be able to travel to the Schengen Area without a visa. They will be able to travel to 22 member state countries of the European Union and four non-EU member states for 90 days in a 180-day period.