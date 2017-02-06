Georgian Wine Exports Rise by 184% in January 2017

According to the National Wine Agency, 4,322,733 bottles of wine were exported from Georgia to 26 different countries in January 2017. This figure is 184% more compared to wine export figures for January 2016. The total value of wine exports in January 2017 is 8.8 million USD, whereas in 2016 this indicator was 5.1 million USD. According to the National Wine Agency, ⅔ of wine exports went to Russia.

Here is the list of the top 5 Countries where Georgian wine was exported to in January 2017:

Russia - 2.8 million bottles, 198% increase year-on-year Ukraine - 402 thousand bottles, 102% increase y/y China - 372 thousand bottles, 725% increase y/y Poland - 156 thousand bottles, 37% increase y/y Kazakhstan - 106 thousand bottles, 164% increase y/y

In addition to wine, 896,986 bottles of brandy were exported to eight different countries, which is also higher by 59% compared to the same time period of 2016. The total value of brandy exports for January 2017 is 2.25 million USD.

The total income from exported wine, brandy, chacha, and other related products was 21.7 million USD. In January 2016, this indicator was 6.6 million USD.

Regarding the entire year of 2016 itself, the total value of wine exports amounted in 113 million USD, which is higher by 18% compared to 2015. Brandy exports was worth 91 million USD, which was a 41% increase compared to 2015.