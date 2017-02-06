Former Free Democrat Appointed Advisor of Environment Minister

გია ცაგარეიშვილი ფოტო: ტაბულა

Former member of the Free Democrats party, Gia Tsagareishviili, was appointed as the main advisor to the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Protection of Georgia. According to the press service of the Ministry of Environment, Tsagareishvili began working at this post in January.

Tsagareishvili led the parliamentary Committee on the Protection of the Environment in the Parliament of Georgia from 2012-2015.

The Free Democrats party was competing in the October 2016 parliamentary elections, but failed to surpass the threshold to enter parliament. At a special press briefing on October 12, several members of Free Democrats announced about their intention to leave the party. Tsagareishvili was among them, together with Zurab Abashidze, Viktor Dolidze and Davit Onoprishvili. Two days prior, the leader of the party, former Defense Minister Irakli Alasania, announced that he was temporarily leaving politics.

Tsagareishvili is not the only former opposition MP who is now working in the executive branch of government. On November 28, 2016, former MP Viktor Dolidze was appointed as the State Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.