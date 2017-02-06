Ombudsman: The Government Should do Everything to Get Giunashvili Back

უჩა ნანუაშვილი ფოტო: სახალხო დამცველის აპარატი

Ombudsman of Georgia Ucha Nanuashvili commented on the sentencing of detained Georgian citizen Giorgi Giunashvili to 20 years in prison by a court of de facto South Ossetia.

“This is obviously a very unfortunate decision. The government should use all possible levers in order to get this person back to Georgian controlled territories,” Nanuashvili said.

The court in de facto South Ossetia is arguing that Giunashvili was involved in diversified-terroristic activities. Giuniashvili was detained on June 8, 2016, for allegedly illegally crossing the Administrative Border Line (ABL) with South Ossetia.

According to the State Security Service, the court ruling was on February 3.

In an official statement, the State Security Service said that: “The decision of the so-called court, as well as the accusations against Giunashvili, are made up and lack legitimacy. The State Security Service will do everything to get Giunashvili out of this unlawful prison.”

Giunashvili’s family is asking for help and says that they are unable to contact him in any way.