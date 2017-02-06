Public Broadcaster to Suspend Programs and Optimize Staff to Save 15 Million GEL

ფოტო: საზოგადოებრივი მაუწყებელი

The new management of the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) is planning to save 15 million GEL by optimizing its employees, according to information published in the action plan of the broadcaster. The action plan was criticized by a number of Georgian civil society organizations, including the Coalition for Media Advocacy and Transparency International Georgia.

The three-year action plan was suggested by the broadcaster’s newly-appointed director general, Vasil Maglaperidze. The money from the cut employee salaries will be spent on improvement of infrastructure. Throughout the next three years, GPD plans to spend 45 million GEL on infrastructure.

The broadcaster also plans to cut down programming. On February 6, GPB Director General Maglaperidze stated that apart from news, all shows will be shut down on the Georgian Public Broadcaster, on the “Second Channel,” and on “First Radio.”

According to the 2017 state budget, the Georgian Public Broadcaster will be given 46.4 million GEL from the central budget. This indicator is higher by 2.4 million GEL compared to 2016, and higher by 5 million GEL compared to 2015. In comparison to that, the budget of the Ministry of Environment Protection is 35 million GEL, which makes it lower by 11 million GEL.

The Public Broadcaster’s rating are low. According to TVMR, the viewership rating of the Georgian Public Broadcaster was 3.3% in the last week of January 2017. By contrast, Rustavi 2’s rating was 28.9% and Imedi’s 26.5%.

Transparency International Georgia issued an official statement saying that there are many questions to be answered regarding the changes, and that: “Despite the fact that TI Georgia has noted the necessity of changes in the Public Broadcaster in a number of reports, we believe that the proposed changes, in their vague form, might further damage the broadcaster, unless its management publicly presents a draft of planned changes and relevant rationale in the nearest period.”

On January 6, 2017 Georgian Public Broadcaster selected the new Director General, Vasil Maglaperidze, who had previously worked at GDS TV, which is owned by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili’s family. Maglaperidze worked as the executive producer of “2030, a news talk show at GDS TV. Before that he was the Director General of Channel 9, which was also founded by Ivanishvili.