Manana Kobakhidze Appointed Constitutional Court Judge

ფოტო: ტაბულა

The Parliament of Georgia approved Manana Kobakhize for a seat as a judge in the Constitutional Court of Georgia today, with 101 votes in favour and 10 against. A Member of Parliament with the Georgian Dream, Kobakhidze’s responsibilities as an MP were simultaneously suspended with her new appointment.

After her confirmation, Kobakhidze explained that she “already realised that any kind of political affiliations are to remain in past. . . Decisions from my side will be determined only by the principles of the constitution and its norms. If I was not ready, I wouldn’t have made this step.”

Four judges’ terms of the Constitutional Court ended in September 2016. Two judges were appointed by the President of Georgia, one by the Supreme Court of Georgia, and a fourth judge was due to be approved by the parliament.

Several NGOs, including the civic platform “No to Phobia!” and opposition groups have stated that they are alarmed by Kobakhidze’s from the Parliament of Georgia. Transparency International Georgia issued an official statement saying that the “nomination of Manana Kobakhidze as a Constitutional Court judge undermines the court’s reputation.”

Members of the Movement for Liberty - European Georgia have previously stated that Kobakhidze doesn’t meet any criteria other than “loyalty to the party.”

“Kobakhidze was one of the main figures in the process of paralyzing the Constitutional Court, and it is a mockery to even consider her for this position,” according to Otar Kakhidze, a member of the parliamentary minority. “Her views are not those of a person who should define human rights and who could defend citizens’ interests in the constitution.”

The Constitutional Court has been at the center of a number of ongoing, high-profile cases over the past year, such as the trial of former Tbilisi mayor Gigi Ugulava, the “Cables Case,” and the Rustavi 2 dispute. The international community, diplomatic representatives in Georgia, and civil society groups have consistently urged the Court to make decisions based on due process and to not to succumb to political pressure.

On October 20th, 2016, Zaza Tavadze was elected Chairman of the Constitutional Court after the term of the former chairman, Giorgi Papuashvili, ended on September 30th.