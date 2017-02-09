TI Georgia: Public Broadcaster Failed to Elect a Politically Neutral Director

Transparency International Georgia issued an official statement commenting on the newly elected General Director of the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), Vasil Maglaperidze. TI Georgia believes that Maglaperidze will not be politically neutral because of his affiliations with former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili.

According to Transparency International Georgia: “The election of the new Director-General, who is known as a member of the circle of people close to former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and is associated with all the TV projects launched by Mr. Ivanishvili, makes us think that he will presumably pursue a policy in the broadcaster that is acceptable for the government.”

The statement also reads: “The Board of the Public Broadcaster has obviously failed to elect a politically neutral person as the broadcaster’s director, which is going to reflect negatively on the broadcaster’s reputation and might hinder the reform that is underway in the channel, including the introduction of a new organizational structure and staffing policy. Allowing all this to happen is going to hinder the channel’s further development once again. . .

The new director didn’t rule out the possibility of making staff changes in the Public Broadcaster. We believe that it is inadmissible to make staffing decisions, to interfere with the editorial independence of the journalists, producers and editors working at the broadcaster, and to infringe on their rights in any manner. Any such steps might cause an irrecoverable damage to the public’s already fragile trust in the broadcaster.”

GPB’s new management expressed its intention in a three year action-plan to save 15 million GEL by cutting down on employees and shutting down most of the broadcaster’s TV programs. The action plan was suggested by the new director general, Vasil Maglaperidze. The money from the cut employee salaries will be spent on improvement of infrastructure.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili commented on February 9 about the public broadcaster, noting that: “It is of the government’s interests for Georgia to have an independent, interesting Public Broadcaster which meets modern standards. We are investing tens millions of Lari in it and we will not accept that in exchange for that money, we would not receive a product which is interesting and modern. We want this television to be one which truly expresses society’s interests.”

Vasil Maglapareidze was selected as the new Director General of the Georgian Public Broadcaster on January 6, 2017. He had previously worked at GDS TV, which is owned by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili’s family. Maglaperidze worked as the executive producer of 2030, a news talk show at GDS TV. Before that he was the Director General of Channel 9, which was also founded by Ivanishvili.