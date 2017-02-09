Activists Protest at Georgian Public Broadcaster

Protesters gathered outside the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) in the evening of February 9th, to protest a recent action plan presented by the broadcaster’s new management, which is proposing to cut down on both programming and employees. The protest was organised by the environmentalist movement “Green Fist;” they were later joined by activists from Auditorium 115, a student group which has been demanding significant reforms in the university system.

Around 8pm, the protesters entered the GPB building. GPB journalists and cameramen put the protesters live on TV to air their demands.

“There are many social problems in our society. We think that the only space where our voices can be heard without the influence of commercial or party interests is the Georgian Public Broadcaster,” several protest leaders said in the live transmission. “We express our solidarity with the employees of the Georgian Public Broadcaster at every stage of defending their social rights. They’re not alone in this fight.”

The supervisory board of the Georgian Public Broadcaster issued an official statement after the protests, saying the protesters unlawfully and violently entered the television station, which “hindered the work of journalists and was a rough encroachment of the public broadcaster’s work.”

GPB elected a new Director General, Vasil Maglapareidze, on January 6, 2017. Maglapareidze previously worked at GDS TV, which is owned by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili’s family, and was also the Director General of Channel 9, also founded by Ivanishvili. Several civil society groups, including Transparency International Georgia, have expressed concern that Maglapareidze is not a “politically neutral person,” that making staffing changes is “inadmissible” as it would “interfere with the editorial independence of the journalists,” and that these steps will “hinder public trust in the broadcaster.”

GPB’s new Director General Maglapareidze revealed a three year action-plan on February 6, which showed the management’s intention to save 15 million GEL by cutting down on staff and shutting down programming. The money from the cut employee salaries will be spent on improvement of infrastructure.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili commented on February 9 about the public broadcaster, noting that: “It is of the government’s interests for Georgia to have an independent, interesting Public Broadcaster which meets modern standards. We are investing tens millions of Lari in it and we will not accept that in exchange for that money, we would not receive a product which is interesting and modern. We want this television to be one which truly expresses society’s interests.”