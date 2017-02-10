Movement for Liberty - European Georgia Creates Third Faction in Parliament

საქართველოს პარლამენტი ფოტო: http://georgiantour.ge/

The ‘Movement for Liberty - European Georgia’ party will create a third faction in the Parliament of Georgia. The Procedural Issues and Rules Committee discussed the party’s registration for a third faction. The faction includes six members: Giorgi Ghviniashvili, Akaki Bobokhidze, Lasha Damenia, Lela Keburia, Mamuka Chikovani, and Zurab Tchiaberashvili.

According to the chairman of the committee, Lasha Kiknavelidze, all the documents required by Parliament’s regulations were presented, the committee’s MPs supported the discussion, and the final conclusion will be presented at the next bureau hearing, which includes the chairman and deputy chairmen of the parliament, the chairmen of all the parliamentary committees, and the chairmen of all the parliamentary factions.

On January 12, 21 MPs announced that they were splitting off from the opposition United National Movement, together with 27 other non-MP UNM members. The departed UNM MPs created the ‘Movement for Liberty - European Georgia’. The new party already has two factions in parliament: “European Georgia,” led by Otar Kakhidze, and “European Georgia for a Better Future,” led by Gigi Tsereteli.

In the Tbilisi City Assembly, the UNM’s faction will be led by Irakli Nadiradze; the faction of former UNM members who left the party is led by Mamuka Akhvlediani.