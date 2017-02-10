Georgian Foreign Minister meets U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

ჯანელიძე ტილერსონი ფოტო: mfa / mfa.gov.ge

Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze paid an official visit to the United States of America, and met with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington D.C. on February 10. The two sides discussed Georgia’s democratic progress as well as the security situation in the region and the Georgian-Russian conflict, according to Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the MFA statement: “The sides spoke about the successful democratic and economic reforms Georgia has carried out over the past few years setting an example to follow for the entire region. The sides also highlighted the great potential Georgia has for developing economy, attracting investments and becoming a regional hub. It was underlined during the meeting that the U.S. continues to support Georgia in developing its democratic institutions and economy. Rex Tillerson thanked Georgia for its contribution towards maintaining global security and for the bravery of Georgian soldiers serving in international peacekeeping missions.”

The MFA statement also said that U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson reaffirmed the United States’ support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reassured the U.S.’ readiness in helping with any challenges that may come.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was officially appointed to the position on February 1, 2017, under the office of President Donald Trump. The previous U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, had emphasized the importance of Georgia-U.S. relations on numerous occasions. Kerry paid an official visit to Georgia in July 2016, to highlight U.S.-Georgia relations. During his visit Kerry met with Georgia’s prime minister, foreign minister, president, chairman of the parliament, and members of the opposition.

On January 23, 2017, the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Ian C. Kelly made an official statement saying that it will be in the interests of the new President’s administration to continue supporting Georgia: “We will see what policy the U.S. has once the Secretary of State is appointed. However, I can assure you that Georgia-U.S. relations will remain strong and I think they may even be strengthened. . .I will advocate Georgia-U.S. trade relations.”

U.S. senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham also visited Georgia, in early January 2017. The purpose of the visit was to convince partner countries that Washington will continue to be a bulwark against Russian aggression.