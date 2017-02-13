2017 Starts with 45% Rise in Georgian Exports

2017 started with a rise in foreign trade, according to Geostat. In January 2017, exports amounted to $177 million USD, which is 45% more compared to January 2016.

Imports also rose. In January 2017, imports amounted in $474 million USD, which is 15% higher compared to the same period last year.

In January 2017, the trade gap was $298 million USD. It is not yet known which product caused the rise in exports; a detailed report will be published by Geostat on February 20.

Here are the top 10 products that were exported from Georgia in 2016:

Copper ore - $311 million, 15.1 percent increase Nuts and walnuts - $178 million, 1.2 percent increase Ferroalloys - $169 million, 13 percent reduction Autoexport - $166 million, 7.2 percent reduction Wines - $113 million, 18.4 percent increase Medicines - $107 million, 24 percent reduction Spirits - $91 million, 41 percent increase Gold - $81 million, 30 percent increase Mineral Waters - $79 million, 2 percent reduction Nitric Fertilizers - $65 million, 40 percent reduction.

In the chart below you can see import and export statistics in 2016

Imports in 2016 valued at $9.8 billion. However, this indicator is slanted because it includes the import of Hepatitis C medications received by a grant for Georgia’s Hepatitis Elimination Program.

Without the import of Hep. C medications, total imports were valued at 7.2 billion USD, which is 6.5 percent lower compared to last year. This indicator is also less than the indicators from 2014, 2013 and 2012.