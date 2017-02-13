Hotels in Kakheti will have 25% Discount for Next 2 Weeks - Tourism Administration

სასტუმრო ყვარლის ედემი ფოტო: facebook.com/pg/KvareliEden

Under an initiative of the Georgian National Tourism Administration, hotels in Kakheti will have a ‘discount week’ from the 13th to 27th February. The aim of the initiative is to increase the number of tourists staying in hotels during off-tourism seasons.

Discount weeks will be held in different touristic regions of Georgia within the frames of the project.

The following are the hotels in Kakheti participating in the discount week, according to the Georgian National Tourism Administration website:

Hotel Chateau Mere

Hotel Royal Batoni

Hotel Ambassadori Kachreti

Lopota Lake Resort & Spa

Hotel Kvareli Lake

Hotel Old Telavi

Hotel Kvareli Eden

Hotel Shaloshvili Cellar

Hotel Kabadoni

Hotel Alaznis Veli

Hotel Rcheuli Marani / Telavi

In order to get the 25% discount, guests must give a special promo code when booking a room.

For promo codes and more detailed information, go to the Georgian National Tourism Administration website.