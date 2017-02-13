Charged Accomplice in then-MP Assassination Attempt Given Conditional Release

ფოტო: ენმ

Boris Chagunava, who was charged in connection with the October 2016 assassination attempt of then-Member of Parliament Givi Targamadze, has been given a conditional release from prison. Tbilisi City Court gave Chagunava a 4-year jail sentence; it has now been converted by the court to a 6-year conditional sentence, according to information disclosed by the Prosecutor’s Office. The Prosecutor’s Office intends to appeal this ruling in the Appellate Court of Georgia.

On October 4, the then-UNM leader Targamadze’s vehicle exploded close to Freedom Square in central Tbilisi. Targamadze and his driver were in the vehicle at the time, and sustained only minor injuries. Five bystanders in the vicinity of the blast were injured and hospitalized, with one in serious condition.

Boris Chogunava was arrested on charges of illegally purchasing and possessing a weapon and explosive devices. A second suspect, Davit Khechuashvili, was charged in absentia of attempted assassination under aggravated circumstances. Khechuashvili is still at large.

Chagunava confessed to keeping the weapons, however he denies any involvement or connection to the assassination attempt on then-MP Targamadze.