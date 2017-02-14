Wizzair to Launch Direct Flights from Kutaisi to London

ფოტო: WizzAir

From the 18th of June, Hungarian airline company Wizzair will launch direct flights from Kutaisi to London Luton Airport, UK, according to information shared by United Airports Georgia, which is the LTD of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

“The flights will be launched after June 18th, twice a week, every Thursday and Sunday. Each flight will be a 180-seat Airbus A320 and 230-seat Airbus A321 type of airplanes,” the United Airports Georgia statement reads.

According to United Airports Georgia, travelers may already purchase their tickets on Wizzair’s website. Tickets begin at 105.99 GEL, which is an equivalent of 34.99 GBP.

Wizzair’s Communications Manager commented on the new flight route: “Taking into account our interest in the region, we will continue efficient cooperation with Kutaisi International Airport and in future we will offer even more interesting opportunities to Georgian travelers, based on their demands.”

Wizzair is operating in Georgia with 12 low-cost flights to 9 different countries of Europe.