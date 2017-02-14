Imprisonment for Purchase and Possession of 100 Grams Marijuana Ruled Unconstitutional

ფოტო: Getty Images

On February 15, the Constitutional Court of Georgia ruled that imprisonment for the purchase or possession of up to 100 grams of marijuana for personal use is unconstitutional. According to the Constitutional Court, 100 grams of fresh marijuana is not a large enough amount to be considered at risk for dealing.

The Constitutional Court first ruled in October 2015 it unconstitutional to imprison an individual for the purchase or possession of 70 grams of dry marijuana for personal use, arguing that it is not a large enough amount to be considered at risk for dealing, and that an individual does not cause harm to others’ health by purchasing or keeping that amount of marijuana.

The Constitutional Court is now also arguing that 100 grams of fresh marijuana does not cause more harm than 70 grams of dried marijuana.

On December 22, 2016, the Constitutional Court had ruled it unconstitutional to imprison an individual for the consumption, purchase, possession and cultivation of marijuana for individual use.

Since 2010 there has been an active social campaign in Georgia demanding for the liberalization of the country’s drug policies. The first large demonstration in Tbilisi demanding the decriminalization of marijuana was held on June 2, 2013; there have been demonstrations for decriminalization on every subsequent June 2nd.

As a result of numerous campaigns led by the June 2nd Movement, White Noise Movement, GeNPUD and other organizations, the Constitutional Court approved the appeal of civic activist Beka Tsikarishvili, and ruled in 2015 that the possession of less than 70 grams of marijuana would not be punishable by prison. In 2016, the Constitutional Court also ruled that the consumption of marijuana is not criminally punishable by prison.

However, cultivation of marijuana continued to be punishable with a 12-year prison term, and there are criminal charges and high fines for the possession and consumption of marijuana.

Police continually practice random and forced urine tests. Citizens are stopped in the street, detained and taken to the narcology testing facility. If individuals test positive for marijuana, they must pay high fines, whereas if there are hard drugs involved, they may be imprisoned. Approximately 50,000 people annually are forced to take drug tests based on police’ “grounded suspicion.” The consumption of illegal substances was found in only 35% of those tested. The state has spent around 17,000,000 GEL on drug testing during the last seven years.

According to a 2015 study by the research center on addiction Alternative Georgia, in cooperation with the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), 69.4% of those polled were in favour of decriminalization of marijuana. 54.5% of those polled believed that people should not be arrested for the use of all other drugs.

In 2016, 40 civil society movements and organisations working on drug policy created a National Platform for Narcopolitics working towards decriminalizing the consumption of all drugs.