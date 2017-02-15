Goods Turnover Decreases at All Ports in Georgia

ფოტო: Getty Images

The goods turnover has decreased at all working ports in Georgia, according to statistics of the Ministry of Economy.

The goods turnover at Georgia’s largest port, Poti, amounted to 6.3 million tons in 2016, which is less by 8% compared to the 2015 data. Compared to 2012, the goods turnover at Poti port for 2016 is reduced by 16%, and the goods turnover at Batumi port decreased by 30%.

List of goods turnover at Georgian ports in 2016:

Poti Port - 6.3 million tons, 8% decrease y/y

Kulevi Terminal - 1.6 million tons, 36% decrease y/y

Batumi Sea Port - 5.6 million tons, 2% decrease y/y

Supsa Sea Port - 4.1 million tons, 2.3% decrease y/y

In addition to ports, the goods turnover also reduced at railways:

In 2016, the goods turnover at Georgian railway amounted to 11.9 million tons, which is 15.6% less compared to 2015, according to Ministry of Economy statistics. Moreover, last year the goods turnover at railway was 2.5 times less compared to auto / truck transport.

The decrease in goods turnover at railways did not begin in 2016. Compared to 2012, the goods turnover has decreased by 40%.

Goods Turnover at Georgian Railways in 2012-2016:

2012 - 20.1 million tons

2013 - 18.2 million tons

2014 - 16.7 million tons

2015 - 14.1 million tons

2016 - 11.9 million tons