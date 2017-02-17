Georgia Ranks 13th place in Heritage Foundation Economic Freedom Index

ეკონომიკის თავისუფლების 2017 წლის ინდექსი ფოტო: Heritage Foundation

Georgia ranks 13th in U.S. think tank Heritage Foundation’s 2017 Index of Economic Freedom, among 186 countries. Compared to the 2016 index, Georgia’s ranking increased by 10 places. Among European countries, Georgia is the 5th the most economically free country. The number of points given to Georgia amount to 76, which is 3.4 points higher to the 2016 index.

Countries are ranked from 0 to 100, with 0 being the most economically free and 100 being the least. Property rights, government integrity, business freedom, and labor freedom are the fields where Georgia saw improvement. Georgia went down in fields such as tax burden, government spending, and monetary freedom.

According to the report, countries are judged by 4 criteria: Rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency, and open markets.

Georgia - Rule of Law

Property Rights - 55.1 points, y/y increase by 15.1 points Government Integrity - 65.0 points, y/y increase by 13 points Juridical Effectiveness - 66.5, unchanged

According to the Heritage Foundation, the rise in points in property rights is connected to the government making the enforcement of contracts easier. The Heritage Foundation also emphasizes that there has been little progress on judicial reforms in the past year and that the “government does not fully respect judicial independence.”

Georgia - Government Size

Government Spending - 74.4 points, y/y decrease by 0.9 points Tax Burden - 87.3 points, y/y decrease by 0.9 points Fiscal Health - 93.5 points, unchanged

The decrease in points for Government Size is connected to government spendings in regards to GDP; over the past three years this amounted to 29.2%. The decrease in points in the tax burden however is connected to the rise in some taxes.

Georgia - Regulatory Efficiency

Business Freedom - 87.2 points, y/y increase by 0.7 points Labor Freedom - 75.9 points, y/y increase by 0.2 points Monetary Freedom - 78.2 points, y/y increase by 2.7 points

Advancement in this category was caused by the simplified procedures of business registration and some of the effective mechanisms for business regulation. The decrease in monetary freedom is connected to the depreciation of the Georgian Lari (GEL) and dependency on foreign currency. According to the research, it is assessed positively that there is no minimum wage in Georgia.

Georgia - Open Markets

Trade Freedom - 88.6 points, y/y point unchanged Investment Freedom - 80.0 points, y/y point unchanged Financial Freedom - 60.0 points, y/y point unchanged

While compared to 2016 the number of points in this category are unchanged, the situation is still comparably worsened in fields such as trade freedom. In 2012 the index of Georgia’s trade freedom was 89.1, and this indicator has worsened over four years.

The Heritage Foundation’s research says that the main problem for Georgia remains the undevelopment of the local currency. However, their research also emphasises that the country has a quite stable and strong banking sector.

Georgia’s Ranking on the Index of Economic Freedom throughout the years:

2012 - 34th place

2013 - 21st place

2014 - 22nd place

2015 - 22nd place

2016 - 23rd place

2017 - 13th place

Top ranked countries on the 2017 Index of Economic Freedom:

#1 - Hong Kong - 89.8 points

#2 - Singapore - 88.6 points

#3 - New Zealand - 83.7 points

#4 - Switzerland - 81.5 points

#5 - Australia - 81 points

Lowest ranked countries on the 2017 Index of Economic Freedom:

#180 - North Korea - 4.9 points

#179 - Venezuela - 27 points

#178 - Cuba - 33.9 points

#177 - Republic of Congo - 40 points

#176 - Eritrea - 42.2 points