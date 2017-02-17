ფოტო: REUTERS

As of January 31, 2017, Georgia’s external public debt is 4.54 billion USD, according to information disclosed by the Ministry of Finance. The main source of Georgia’s External Public Debt comes from international financial institutions, which give privilege credits to finance infrastructural projects. In terms of individual country sources of Georgia’s external public debt, Germany tops the list.

Georgia’s External Public Debt Statistics as of January 2017, including both financial institutions and individual countries:

International Development Association (IDA) - 1.16 billion USD Asian Development Bank - 937 million USD International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) - 682 million USD European Investment Bank - 271 million USD Germany - 256 million USD Japan - 193 million USD International Monetary Fund (IMF) - 108 million USD European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) - 91.2 million USD France - 89.5 million USD Russia - 79 million USD Kazakhstan - 27.8 million International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) - 27 million USD United States of America - 25 million USD Turkey - 18 million USD Kuwait - 13.5 million USD Austria - 11.7 million USD Armenia - 11.3 million USD European Union - 10.6 million USD Azerbaijan - 9.8 million USD Iran - 7.6 million USD China - 2.6 million USD The Netherlands - 1.1 million USD Turkmenistan - 200,000 USD Ukraine - 200,000 USD Uzbekistan - 200,000 USD

The credit amounts to 12.3 billion Georgian Lari (GEL). The amount of debt in GEL increased over the last two years, due to the depreciation of the Lari compared to the US Dollar and the Euro. Throughout 2017 Georgia has to pay 259 million USD in foreign debt.

Georgia’s External Public Debt over the years:

2010 - 3.15 billion USD

2011 - 3.57 billion USD

2012 - 4.08 billion USD

2014 - 4.15 billion USD

2015 - 4.26 billion USD

2016 - 4.64 billion USD

The data provided is of the first three quarters of the given year, according to the National Bank of Georgia.